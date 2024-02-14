Royal couple celebrates anniversary on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is an extra special day for Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. The royal couple got married on the romantic holiday in 1981. To commemorate their 43rd wedding anniversary on Wednesday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared a throwback photo of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess lovingly gazing at each other.

“💍 43 years ago, February 14, 1981 - Day of #SaintValentin , LL.AA.RR. the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess said ‘yes’ to each other!” the message alongside the image reads (translated to English). “💖 Let us wish the Grand Ducal Couple a very happy wedding anniversary.”

Maria Teresa, who was born in Havana, Cuba, married then-Crown Prince Henri in 1981 at the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Luxembourg. Later that year, they welcomed their first child, Prince Guillaume (in November of 1981). Their second child Prince Félix was born in 1984, followed by their third son Prince Louis in 1986, their daughter Princess Alexandra in 1991 and their fourth son Prince Sébastien in 1992.

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are also proud grandparents. Their son Prince Louis has two sons from his first marriage: Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah. Prince Guillaume and his wife Princess Stéphanie also have two sons, Prince Charles and Prince François. Meanwhile, Prince Félix and his wife Princess Claire have three kids, Princess Amalia, Prince Liam and newborn Prince Balthazar.

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have another grandchild on the way. Back in December, the Marshal of the Court announced that the couple’s only daughter Princess Alexandra and her husband Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child. The royal baby is due in the spring. At the time, the Marshal of the Court said, “The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess as well as the members of the two families unite in this great happiness.”

