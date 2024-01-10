Royal baby’s name confirmed

The spelling of Luxembourg’s newborn Prince’s name has been confirmed. While the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg initially announced that Prince Félix and Princess Claire’s second son had been named Prince “Balthasar,” the royal baby’s name is actually “Balthazar” with a “z” rather than a “s.” The name has been corrected on the royal family’s website.

Prince Félix and Princess Claire welcomed their third child, Prince Balthazar Felix Karl, on Sunday, Jan. 7. The little Prince was born at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. “It is with great joy that we announce the birth of our son,” Félix and Claire said in a statement on Monday.

Félix’s mother Grand Duchess Maria Teresa took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the first photos of her and Grand Duke Henri’s seventh grandchild, including sweet pictures of Balthazar with his older siblings, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam.

“What a great joy the arrival of Balthazar, our seventh grandchild, born on January 7 in Luxembourg. ♥️💝,” the proud grandmother captioned the family photos.

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess’ eighth grandchild is due this spring. Their only daughter, Princess Alexandra, is expecting her first child with her husband Nicolas Bagory.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the immense joy of announcing that Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child,” the Marshal of the Court said in a statement last month (translated to English). “The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess as well as the members of the two families unite in this great happiness.”