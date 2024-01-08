Prince and Princess of Luxembourg welcome their third child©WireImage
ROYAL BABY

Prince and Princess of Luxembourg welcome their third child

Find out the newborn royal’s name!

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

And baby makes five! Prince Félix andPrincess Claire of Luxembourg have welcomed their third child. The royal baby’s arrival and name, Prince Balthasar Felix Karl, was announced on Monday.

RELATED:

Royal brothers twin in new photos of ‘beautiful moments’ from 2023

“It is with great joy that we announce the birth of our son. The prince was born on 7th January 2024 at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte,” Félix and Claire said in a statement shared by the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg.

The Prince and Princess' third child was born on Jan. 7, 2024©WireImage
The Prince and Princess’ third child, Prince Balthasar Felix Karl, was born on Jan. 7, 2024

“The newborn Prince will be named Balthasar Felix Karl. He weighs 3,220 kg and measures 50 cm. Prince Balthasar and Princess Claire are in perfect health,” the statement continued.

Balthasar joins big sister Princess Amalia, 9, and big brother Prince Liam, 7. Claire and Félix, who have been married since 2013, became parents in 2014 with the birth of their daughter Amalia. Their second child, Prince Liam, was born in 2016.

It was announced last July that the royal family was growing. “Their Royal Highnesses The Grand Duke and The Grand Duchess of Luxembourg are very pleased to announce that Prince Félix and Princess Claire are expecting Their third child,” the Grand Ducal Court said at the time. “Both families join in their children’s joy.”

Prince Balthasar won’t be the youngest member of Luxembourg’s royal family for long. Prince Félix’s younger sister Princess Alexandra is expecting her first child with her husband Nicolas Bagory. The royal baby is due in the spring.

Related Video:

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces the End of Her Long Reign

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more