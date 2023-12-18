Royal baby alert! Princess expecting her first child with husband

Luxembourg’s royal family will have new little members come next holiday season! One week before Christmas, the Marshal of the Court announced that Princess Alexandra and her husband Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the immense joy of announcing that Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child,” the statement reads (translated to English).

©© Maison du Grand-Duc / Sophie Margue



Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicolas Bagory are expecting their first child

The Marshal of the Court added, “The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess as well as the members of the two families unite in this great happiness.”

The royal baby is due in the spring of 2024. Princess Alexandra is Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s fourth child and only daughter. The Princess’ baby news comes months after her royal wedding. She and Nicolas tied the knot this past April.

©© Maison du Grand-Duc / Sophie Margue



The parents to be got married in April of 2023

Alexandra isn’t the only member of her family with a baby on the way. Back in July, it was revealed that Alexandra’s brother Prince Felix and his wife Princess Claire, who are already parents to Princess Amalia and Prince Liam, are expecting their third child.

Luxembourg’s royal family welcomed a new addition earlier this year with the birth of Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie’s second child, Prince François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume. The little Prince was born in March.