Prince Charles was walking in a “Winter Wonderland” with his parents and little brother. Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg recently took their two young sons, Prince Charles, 3, and Prince François, 8 months, to the Kräizbierg Foundation’s holiday celebration in Dudelange. The foundation cares for and trains individuals “with physical disabilities, in order to enable them to live a fulfilling life and offer them rewarding jobs.”

According to the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg, “Their Royal Highnesses discovered the hard work put in by people with disabilities to prepare the entertainment” and have expressed their thanks to them and the staff for “their warm welcome” and for organizing the celebration.

