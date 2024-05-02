In March, HOLA! USA reported her routine. The Brazilian supermodel has detailed her wellness routine, and it’s just like you imagined. Gisele starts her day by waking up at 5.am., and keeps a straight schedule when it comes to her bedtime at 10 p.m.

The fan-favorite model, who always takes a moment of her day to spend quality time with her kids, revealed her routine during an interview with WSJ. After an early start, Gisele drinks “lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt.” For breakfast, Gisele likes to eat eggs, avocados, omelets, or frittatas, starting the day with a good intake of protein. However, she “sometimes” will replace it with a smoothie instead, depending on her day and how she is feeling.

She also admitted that she stays away from white sugar, and even described it as “poison,” so she prefers to use “honey, maple syrup,” or other types of natural sweetener. Following her first meal of the day, the model starts her workout routine.