Gisele Bündchen’s routine: Including her workouts and what she eats for breakfast

Gisele Bündchen is known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The Brazilian supermodel has detailed her wellness routine, and it’s just like you imagined. Gisele starts her day by waking up at 5.am., and keeps a straight schedule when it comes to her bedtime at 10 p.m.

The fan-favorite model, who always takes a moment of her day to spend quality time with her kids, revealed her routine during an interview with WSJ. After an early start, Gisele drinks “lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt.”

For breakfast, Gisele likes to eat eggs, avocados, omelets, or frittatas, starting the day with a good intake of protein. However, she “sometimes” will replace it with a smoothie instead, depending on her day and how she is feeling.

She also admitted that she stays away from white sugar, and even described it as “poison,” so she prefers to use “honey, maple syrup,” or other types of natural sweetener. Following her first meal of the day, the model starts her workout routine.

Gisele is known for her love of outdoor activities, as she has been spotted horseback riding with her daughter, as well as surfing during their recent vacations. “I love pilates because I had back surgery three years ago and it helps with your core,” she said to the publication.

She revealed that she “works out six times a week,” and said that she likes to “exercise outside,” naming “surfing, swimming, horseback riding, volleyball,” as her go-to sports. “When I’m on holiday I do more of that,” she said, apart from meditating and practicing jiu-jitsu.

“I have my kids sometimes, sometimes I don’t have my kids,” she said about her routine. “There’s a different ritual when I’m with them and when I’m not. When my kids are with me, they have so many activities. It’s difficult to manage my schedule and their schedule,” she said to WSJ.