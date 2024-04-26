Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend charity gala with family presence

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have once again showcased their commitment to philanthropy in the most heartwarming manner. The power couple graced the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala in Austin, Texas, to support a noble cause and turn the event into a rare family affair.

The star-studded gala, held at ACL Live on Thursday, served as a platform to raise funds for various children’s organizations, a cause close to the hearts of McConaughey, country singer Jack Ingram, and renowned football coach Mack Brown. Year after year, this event has been a beacon of hope for numerous children in need, thanks to its organizers‘ dedication and tireless efforts.

(L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Vida McConaughey attend the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

McConaughey, an Oscar-winning actor known for his charisma on and off the screen, exuded charm in a navy blue suit paired with a white button-down shirt. His wife, Camila Alves, captivated onlookers in a chic black evening gown adorned with glimmering detailing, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

However, the presence of the couple’s three children – Levi, Livingston, and Vida- truly stole the spotlight. The young McConaugheys, aged 15, 11, and 14, respectively, were not just attendees but integral parts of the event, symbolizing the essence of family unity in philanthropy. Dressed impeccably to match their parents‘ sophistication, the McConaughey children effortlessly blended style with grace on the red carpet.

The McConaughey-Alves family exuded warmth and love, embodying the spirit of giving back to the community. Their collective presence underscored the significance of instilling philanthropic values in the younger generation, emphasizing the importance of compassion, empathy, and generosity.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are proud to live in Texas

Matthew and Camila met in Los Angeles and had their kids there, but decided to move to Texas. Alves and McConaughey starred in the cover of Southern Living, where they discussed their love for Texas. They also shed a light on the hilarious moment when the two decided they wanted to make the move. Alves shared that the family had to go to Texas for a family emergency, and after spending a couple of days there, McConaughey looked different. The two were driving when, out of nowhere, Alves asked him, “You want to move here, don’t you?” As they recounted the moment for the inteview, the two started laughing.

McConaughey grew up in Texas, so settling in was an easy for him. In the case of Alves, she grew up in Brazil. Still, the similarities between Texas and her hometown were surprising and she now feels like Texas is home. “We grew up saying ‘Yes, ma’am’ and ‘No, sir’ or—as I should say—‘Yes, ma’am’ and ‘Yes, sir,’ ” she said. “It takes me right back to how I was raised.”