WATCH: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves play pantless pickleball and make you a drink

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have taken one of the year’s biggest trends to promote their new tequila brand, Pantalones. In an ad, the two share a recipe for a delicious looking tequila drink as they show off their pickleball skills, all the while playing pantless.

©GettyImages



Alves and McConaughey celebrating the launch of their tequila brand

The video shows McConaughey and Alves wearing their best pickleball outfits and confidently preparing a drink made out of tequila, jalapenos, pickle juice, lime, and agave. Alves takes a drink and says, “It’s your best serve of the day,” prompting a laugh from McConaughey.

The ad concludes with McConaughey and Alves playing pickleball pantless, with the two hitting some balls expertly.

More about Pantalones Tequila

McConaughey and Alves launched Pantalones Tequila late last year. The two shared in a press statement that they wanted to get involved in the tequila trend while reminding everyone that the drink is supposed to be fun and lighthearted, which is why most of their adds feature the couple without their pants on.

The two also have a personal connection with tequila, with the drink playing an instrumental part in their story and the night they first met. “After introducing myself, I escorted Camila to the bar where I made the best margarita I’d ever made, and I spoke Spanish better than I’d ever spoken it,” said McConaughey in the drink’s website. “The only caveat was that she spoke Portuguese because she’s Brazilian… but the rhythms of the Latin languages seemed to fit the meter.”