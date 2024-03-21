Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ daughter looks just like her parents

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have one of our favorite Hollywood relationships. The couple, who met in a bar in 2006, fell in love fast, having three kids, getting married, and moving their life from Los Angeles to Texas.

McConaughey and Alves have three kids: Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10. Their only daughter, Vida, looks more and more like her parents with each passing day.

©GettyImages



Levi, Camila and Vida

McConaughey and Alves tend to guard the privacy of their kids, with only their eldest having a public social media account. In March of last year, Vida and Levi joined their mom in Milan Fashion Week, looking stunning at the Stella McCartney fashion show.

The children look strikingly similar to their parents, inhering traits of them in equal parts. In the case of Vida, it’s easy to spot the similarities between herself and her mother, having her eyes and her hair, but she also has her dad’s bone structure and his curls.

McConaughey celebrated Vida’s birthday this year with a sweet post, sharing new photos of her and a succinct look at her personality.

McConaughey’s sweet tribute to his daughter

The photos show Vida enjoying nature, with one image showing her amongst a field of greenery, and another looking at the horizon while wearing a colorful outfit. “To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn’t pick, Happy Birthday,” he captioned the post.