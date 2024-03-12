Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ red carpet debut had a funny twist

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves made headlines at the Oscars. The pair looked stunning for the occasion, wearing Versace and showing some classic Hollywood looks that made them some of the best dressed guests of the evening. The moment made us think of their first time walking the red carpet together, which didn’t go according to plan, and has been discussed by Alves at lenght.

©GettyImages



Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of “Fool’s Gold”

McConaughey and Alves made their red carpet debut at the premiere of “Fool’s Gold,” in 2008. Photographers captured the moment when Alves and McConaughey posed for photos together and the wind kicked in, raising her dress and making the two of them laugh. It’s a moment that she’s discussed on social media in the past.

“I was so nervous, we had already been dating for a while and I had been to movie premieres with him but always sneaking in through the back to keep our privacy...” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

“This was the first time going ‘here we go.’ The minute I stepped into the carpet the WIND picked up like crazy and this flowing knee length dress pretty quickly became crotch high!!!Flying everywhere!!! I laughed the whole way because if you can’t fix it may as well laugh, right!!”

©GettyImages



Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey at the Oscars

Alves and McConaughey’s stunning Oscar entrance

Alves and McConaughey had no windy mishaps over the past weekend, at the Oscars. Photos show the two commanding the camera’s attention on the red carpet, with McConaughey wearing a three piece brown suit and Alves wearing a black gown. The two used plenty of details to add some flair to their looks, with McConaughey wearing red sunglasses and Alves wearing some stunning latex gloves and silver jewelry.