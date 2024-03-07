Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves share reasons why they left LA for Texas

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are proud to live in Texas. The couple, who met in Los Angeles and had their kids there, has recently launched a tequila brand called Pantalones, their first public venture together. In a new interview, they’ve discussed life in Texas and why they chose to relocate there after living in Los Angeles for years.

Alves and McConaughey starred in the cover of Southern Living, where they discussed their love for Texas. They also shed a light on the hilarious moment when the two decided they wanted to make the move. Alves shared that the family had to go to Texas for a family emergency, and after spending a couple of days there, McConaughey looked different. The two were driving when, out of nowhere, Alves asked him, “You want to move here, don’t you?” As they recounted the moment for the inteview, the two started laughing.

“It was like one...two...three...,” said Alves, “and you went, ‘Yep.’”

McConaughey said, “And you went—” with Alves interrupting him, “‘You son of a b....’”

Ultimately, Alves was the one to say “Let’s do it,” prompting their family’s relocation.

McConaughey grew up in Texas, so settling in was an easy for him. In the case of Alves, she grew up in Brazil. Still, the similarities between Texas and her hometown were surprising and she now feels like Texas is home. “We grew up saying ‘Yes, ma’am’ and ‘No, sir’ or—as I should say—‘Yes, ma’am’ and ‘Yes, sir,’ ” she said. “It takes me right back to how I was raised.”

Camila, Matthew, and their son Levi

McConaughey celebrates Alves’ birthday

In January, Alves celebrated her 41st birthday, sharing various posts to commemorate the occasion. McConaughey also shared a dedication of his own, posting a photo of the two sitting on a stoop, in front of a green door. “Exceptional ambiance,” he captured the post, adding a couple of hashtags that read happy birthday, and hot mama.

The two shared three children: Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.