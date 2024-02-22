America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey to star in new drama: More details

Two of the most fan-favorite actors are joining forces for a new project. Oscar nominee America Ferrera and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey are starring together in Paul Greengrass’ upcoming drama, titled ‘The Lost Bus.’

First reported by Variety, the new project will be produced and distributed by Apple Original Films, and based on Lizzie Johnson’s book ‘Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire,’ which tells the story of the tragic California wildfires in 2018.

The original script is written by Brad Inglesby, best known for ‘Mare of Easttown,’ with America playing Mary Ludwig, a teacher of a school, and Matthew, playing the bus driver. The pair will be leading the way and helping the young students through the deadly campfire that resulted in the death of over 100 and destroyed the town of Paradise.

Filming is set to start this spring and the storyline will be very different from America’s latest success at the box office with ‘Barbie,’ which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The Mexican-American star is involved in multiple projects this year, including her directorial debut ‘I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,’ based on The movie is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Erika Sánchez.

Apart from her new projects, fans of the actress recently shared their excitement for a potential ‘Ugly Betty’ reunion. “It takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground — maybe we’ll figure it out. Betty is my heart. I would be thrilled,” she revealed to ET during the ‘Women in Hollywood’ event, admitting that there has been “a deep desire there for a long time because our ‘Ugly Betty’ family is so close and so we love each other so much.”