America Ferrera and Anya Taylor-Joy join the presenter’s list at the 2024 Oscars

The 2024 Oscars are all set to be a diverse and inclusive event, with a growing list of Latino presenters confirmed by the Academy. The latest announcement revealed that America Ferrera and Anya Taylor-Joy will take the stage to present the nominees and announce the winners throughout the night.

The two talented actors will join previously announced presenters Bad Bunny, Rita Moreno, and Lupita Nyong’o, among others, to represent the Latino community at the prestigious event. This year’s Oscars is shaping up to be one of the most diverse ceremonies to date, with a focus on inclusivity and representation on and off-screen.

Apart from the presenters, the event will also feature a special performance by Becky G, who will sing her Oscar-nominated single, “The Fire Inside.” The song was written by the legendary Diane Warren and is part of Eva Longoria’s film Flamin‘ Hot. Becky G’s performance will surely be a highlight of the night and will celebrate the rising influence of Latino artists in the entertainment industry.

Latinos nominated for a 2024 Oscar

America Ferrera is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Gloria in Barbie. Colman Domingo is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rustin. Both Ferrera and Domingo have received their first nomination this year.

First-time nominee David Hinojosa is competing for his work as a producer in Past Lives. At the same time, cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto was nominated for Best Cinematography for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Producer Phil Lord is nominated for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the Best Animated Feature Film Category. Society of the Snow is nominated for Best International Film and Best Makeup and Styling. And Chile’s The Eternal Memory is nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.