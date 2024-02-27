How to watch the 2024 Oscars and more details

The 2024 Academy Awards are right around the corner! The grand event is scheduled to be broadcast live on ABC and various other networks globally on Sunday, March 10, 2024, starting at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Who’s hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host. He’s returning to the gig for the fourth time. “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janey Yang. “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

Who will be the presenters?

Presenters of the event include a mixture of actors and musicians such as America Ferrera, Bad Bunny, Rita Moreno, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o.

Who’s performing?

It was also confirmed that Ryan Gosling will be one of the evening’s performers. Gosling will be performing “I’m Just Ken,” the “Barbie” song that was nominated for best original song this year. He’ll likely be joined onstage by Mark Ronson, who wrote the song with Andrew Wyatt.

Gosling had previously discussed the opportunity to perform at the Oscars and revealed that he hadn’t been approached yet. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” he said in an interview with Variety. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

Becky G also revealed that she’d be performing. She’ll be singing “The Fire Inside,” which is a part of the “Flamin’ Hot” soundtrack. The film, directed by Eva Longoria, was nominated for best original song.

How to watch

If you have cable, you can easily watch the 96th Academy Awards on ABC. But you don’t need cable to see the 2024 Oscars. If you have an antenna, you can stream ABC and other local channels for free.

Subscription streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream will also broadcast the event via ABC on their platforms. Several of these services offer free trials.