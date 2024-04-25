Christian Nodal will be performing in Andrea Bocelli’s anniversary concert

Everything is ready for Andrea Bocelli to celebrate three decades on stage. The Italian singer is preparing a series of concerts, which will take place on July 15, 17, and 19 of this year at the Teatro del Silenzio in Tuscany. The artist has invited countless artists, from Ed Sheeran to Laura Pausini and Shania Twain. Christian Nodal, reportedly the only Mexican to join the celebration, will represent Mexico and Latin America alongside other Spanish-speaking stars like Sofia Vergara and Sofia Carson.

Christian Nodal will be the only Latino performing in Andrea Bocelli’s anniversary concert

Bocelli’s team announced this through a statement highlighting the Mexican’s career and sharing the details. “The charismatic singer-songwriter has managed to revitalize the sound and attract a gigantic mass of young audiences totally in love with his songs, his live shows, and his personality, making him the fashionable Mexican artist in the entire Spanish-speaking world,” can be read in the document.

They have also mentioned Nodal’s admiration for Andrea. According to the artist, his parents were fans of Andrea Bocelli’s music even before he was born, and he has listened to it ever since.

Christian revealed that although he has always respected Bocelli’s career, he never imagined that he would sing alongside him one day. “He inspired me with his voice and his melodies while I dreamed of one day being a singer, without ever imagining that an award would come our way and he, the greatest of all time, would find out about me and invite me to sing with him. I have no words to describe what this dream means to me, the singer, and the human being. Thank you Andrea Bocelli for taking me to heaven and back while I was alive,” he concluded.

Who will be the other guests?

In addition to Christian Nodal, Ed Sheeran, Brian May, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Sofia Carson, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia will join this celebration, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli and classic superstars Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, Bryn Terfel, Nadine Sierra and a cast yet to be announced.