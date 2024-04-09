Christian Nodal shocks fans with new photos showing no face tattoos

Christian Nodal has shared a new batch of photos that have surprised his followers. Shared on social media, the photos show him wearing different outfits and having no face tattoos, resulting in a different look that fans were shocked to witness.

The photos show Nodal with a clean cut look, wearing a white button up shirt and some pants. Anothet photo shows him wearing a tux and looking at the camera, showing off a face with no tattoos or facial hair. More photos show him surrounded by $100 dollar bills, and posing next to a Rolls Royce car.

Fans were quick to drop comments, discussing how great he looked and even mentioning a resemblance between him and Johnny Depp. “You look like Edward Scissorhands,” wrote a fan. “Wow, so handsome without any tattoos,” wrote a second viewer.

Nodal’s face tattoos have long been one of his trademarks

Christian Nodal at the Latin Grammys

One of Nodal’s biggest trademarks have been his tattoos, which cover his body and his face, and make him standout from other regional Mexican artists. In an interview with Billboard, Nodal discussed his appearance and made it clear that he always wanted to look different than other regional Mexican artists. “I didn’t want to be anyone’s shadow,” Nodal said. “I felt that the genre was stigmatized under all these stereotypes, and I wanted to break all of that because I was unsatisfied to see that our genre wasn’t going far enough.”

Nodal revealed that breaking into the industry was difficult, with many of the performers being challenged by what Nodal was doing with a genre of music that has remained relatively the same for decades. “I think the first year they saw me as the new kid, but by my second year, I don’t think they liked that I was still around. I saw a face of the regional Mexican that was quite raw, real and ugly,” Nodal said. “I was disappointed and thought, ‘OK, we probably won’t be creating a bond, much less collaborating. Fine. I’m going this way and [making] regional music bigger.’”

His work has paid off, becoming one of the world’s biggest stars within a few short years.