Ricky Martin celebrates Penélope Cruz’s birthday with sweet photos

Ricky Martin is celebrating Penélope Cruz on her special day. Over the weekend, Martin took to social media to share some positive thoughts with his close friend, sharing some photos of the two having a good time together.

The post is made up of two photos taken on the same location. Both show Martin and Cruz atop of a rooftop in New York City. Cruz wears a brown fur jacket that she paired with a black top and jeans, while Martin wears a striped jacket, a black shirt, and also jeans. While the two look at the camera on the first image, the second shows Martin laughing at the camera while Cruz turns to look at him.

“Happy birthday, my friend!” Martin captioned the post in Spanish. “What a beautiful celebration. You’re magical Penélope. I hope this year is filled with light, more than there already is! I’m sending you strength, passion, art, but most of all, health. Also sending you lots of love for you and your beautiful family.”

Martin and Cruz have known each other for some years now. The two worked together on the series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” where she played Donatella Versace and Martin played Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s partner. In a TCA panel around the time of the series release, Martin shared the moment when he learned that Cruz was involved in the series, and his excited reaction. “Who’s going to play Donatella?” he said, recalling a conversation between himself and the series showrunner, Ryan Murphy. “He told me, ‘No one knows, but it’s Penelope [Cruz].’ And I peed a little bit.”

Cruz’s birthday celebration

Over the past weekend, Cruz celebrated her 50th birthday in New York City. The event was attended by all manner of guests, including Martin himself, Rosalia, Irina Shayk, and Salma Hayek. The latter shared a moving tribute, showing herself and Cruz over the years. “Thank you God for sending to Earth a special number of years ago an angel. All of us whose crossed paths with her know that she’s made our life crazy, exciting, meaningful, inspiring and taught us the meaning of solidarity and loyalty with so much love. Thank you,” Hayek captioned the post.