Penélope Cruz celebrates 50th birthday at Bad Bunny’s concert

Penélope Cruz celebrated her milestone 50th birthday by attending an electrifying concert by none other than the chart-topping Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny in Brooklyn, New York.

In a snippet shared on her social media platforms, the renowned Spanish actress exudes sheer joy as she sings and dances to the pulsating rhythms of Bad Bunny’s music. Alongside her husband, the acclaimed actor Javier Bardem, Cruz appears utterly captivated by the performance.

The highlight of the evening was captured in a video posted on Cruz’s Instagram stories. In it, she can be seen swaying and singing along to Bad Bunny’s hit track “La Jumpa.” Notably, seated beside her is the Puerto Rican sensation Residente, their camaraderie evident in their shared enjoyment of the concert.

As part of his highly anticipated Most Wanted Tour, the reggaeton sensation took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd, marking a historic moment for him and the entire Latin music industry.

Bad Bunny announced his tour in 2023

Following the release of his latest record “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana,” Bad Bunny announced the tour which appears to focus on his trap songs. “No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Don’t let it escape. Because there’s a chance you won’t be able to see it again,” reads the concert’s poster, which shoes a black and white photo of Bad Bunny when he was younger, and known for his trap hits.

Bad Bunny’s “Most Wanted Tour” consists of 37 dates across 31 cities in North America. It kicked off at the Delta Center in Salta Lake City, Utah, marking the first time he’s performed in the venue.