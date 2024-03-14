Bad Bunny arrives in a horse at his ‘Most Wanted Tour’ L.A concert despite PETA’s disapproval

Bad Bunny is leaving fans in awe and critics divided, not for his music, but because he is making his grand entrance at his “Most Wanted Tour” concerts. During his most recent show in Los Angeles, the Puerto Rican global sensation arrived riding on horseback despite weeks ago, his stunt drew disapproval from the animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

Bad Bunny, known for his boundary-pushing music and daring fashion choices, has never shied away from making bold statements; despite the controversy, he left behind traditional means of arrival and instead opted to continue with his dramatic entrances.

As he rode into the venue, adorned in his signature flashy attire, the crowd erupted in cheers. People captured the moment on their smartphones and shared it across social media platforms.

Although PETA swiftly condemned the stunt, citing concerns about animal welfare, riding horses in concerts is nothing new for Latinos. And while many think artists are subjecting animals to loud crowds and chaotic environments, stars like Pepe Aguilar, Angela Aguilar, the late Joan Sebastian, and Vicente Fernández made a name singing while riding horses and promoting Mexican equestrian shows.

Bad Bunny’s “Most Wanted Tour” consists of 37 dates across 31 cities in North America. It kicked off at the Delta Center in Salta Lake City, Utah, marking the first time he’s performed in the venue.

Salt Lake City is a growing area for the Latin community, with event organizers reporting that sales outperformed their expectations. “This is our highest grossing single day concert in the history of the arena,” said Mark Powell, manager of events at the Delta Center, to FOX Salt Lake City. “More than U2, more than the Eagles, anybody.”

Bad Bunny announced his tour in 2023

Following the release of his latest record “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana,” Bad Bunny announced the tour which appears to focus on his trap songs. “No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Don’t let it escape. Because there’s a chance you won’t be able to see it again,” reads the concert’s poster, which shoes a black and white photo of Bad Bunny when he was younger, and known for his trap hits.