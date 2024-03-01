Rita Moreno, Bad Bunny, and more stars added to the Oscars presenter list

The 96th Oscars are a little more than a week away on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, executive producer, and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan have annnounced more exciting names to the list of presenters.



Representing Latinos in the new round of presenters are Puerto Rican superstars Bad Bunny, and the legendary Rita Moreno. Moreno, an EGOT winner, famously won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story in 1962.



Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, and Ramy Youssef were also announced.

The actors join previously announced Oscars presenters: Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.

Latino representation at this year’s Oscars

Representation and diversity are always discussed in Hollywood, and it’s nice to see some Latin names at this year’s Academy Awards.

Mexican-American singer Becky G will perform “The Fire Inside,” from Eva Longoria’s directorial debut,Flamin Hot, which is nominated for Best Original Song, which would be awarded to songwriter Diane Warren if won.

When it comes to nominations, Honduran-American America Ferrera is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Barbie,” Afro-Latino Colman Domingo for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Rustin,” Phil Lord, who has Cuban roots, is nominated for Best Animated Feature for “Across the Spiderverse,” David Hinojosa, a producer of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent is up for Best Picture for “Past Lives,” Chilean Maite Alberdi is nominated for Best Documentary for “The Eternal Memory/La memoria infinita”, and in Best Cinematography is Mexican Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín for “El Conde.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.