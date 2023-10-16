Eva Longoria celebrates the opening of the Flamin’ Hot exhibit at the Hollywood Museum

Eva Longoria made her film directorial debut this year with Flamin’ Hot. The award-winning film is celebrated with Chicano culture in what she’s called a ‘love letter’ to the Mexican-American community. On Friday, the world-famous Hollywood Museum opened a new Flamin’ Hot exhibit in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Longoria was in attendance along with Diane Warren, who wrote the original song “The Fire Inside,” and the subject of the film, Richard Montañez, and his wife Judy.





The exhibit is beautiful with photos and items from the set, like Longoria’s director’s chair canvas, songwriting notes from Warren’s original song “The Fire Inside” the music video performed by Becky G, a lowrider convertible from the video, and more. It depicts the unwavering determination of dreamers when confronted with challenges and hardship.

Like Richard, Longoria has heard “no” throughout her career. The Young and the Restless star told HOLA! USA at the event, “I’ve been told ‘No you can’t do things like that.’ I think it’s a culture-defining film and something about our community, it was a love letter to the Mexican American community, and we never get to see that in film.” “So for me, I knew the opportunity I had was special,” she continued.

Before Longoria addressed the nation with the President of the United States at the White House screening of Flamin’ Hot, she spent years in front of the camera, but she knew she wanted to be a director. The Mexican-American Texan directed episodes for TV for shows like Black-ish, Jane the Virgin, and Gordita Chronicles, but it took Flamin Hot for her to finally get her chance at the film. An opportunity that is rare for women, let alone a Latina.

She has highlighted the stark contrast in directorial opportunities, pointing out that women are often granted only a single chance to fail. With Flamin‘ Hot, she continues to be an inspiration for Latinas with similar dreams, who will likely hear “no” at some point in their careers, or struggle with imposter syndrome. For Longoria, she told HOLA! USA, “I feel like imposter syndrome was made up by men for women to think they can’t do something.” “We can do anything. We should never feel like I’m an impostor at this. You try it and you learn by doing.”

