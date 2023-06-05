Becky G’s new single, ‘The Fire Inside,’ is part of Eva Longoria’s ‘FLAMIN’ HOT’ movie soundtrack

Becky G released her new single, “The Fire Inside,” as part of the motion picture soundtrack from Searchlight Pictures’ FLAMIN’ HOT, directed by Eva Longoria. The multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist showcases her solid and sultry voice with an empowering message and an upbeat fiery tempo.

“The Fire Inside” was written by Academy Award-nominated Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Golden Globe award-winning songwriter Diane Warren.

©GettyImages



Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California.

FLAMIN’ HOT is slated to hit Hulu and Disney+ on June 9th and tells the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, who, as a Frito Lay janitor, disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

Produced by DeVon Franklin, the film stars Jesse Garcia as Richard, Annie Gonzalez as his wife, Judy, Emilio Rivera as Richard’s father, Nacho, Dennis Haysbert as Richard’s mentor, Clarence, and 4x Emmy Award winner Tony Shalhoub as PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico.

Becky G has had a banner year so far

In April, she made her critically acclaimed Coachella mainstage solo debut. Becky also announced her first-ever headlining tour kicking off September 14th in Boston, MA, in May.

The highly anticipated 16-show tour will hit cities across the US, including Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and San Antonio, before wrapping in Phoenix, AZ, on October 14th.

The 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) opened with the premiere of Flamin’ Hot

The Latino Film Institute, founded by Academy Award-nominated actor Edward James Olmos, announced the premiere of Flamin’ Hot as part of the lineup for the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF), which took place from May 31 through June 4 at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre and TCL Chinese 6 in Hollywood, CA.

Eva Longoria made her directorial debut in the new feature film; and while it has been a great journey for her, she is shining light on some of the struggles Latina directors have to face when it comes to opportunities and funding.

©GettyImages



Director Eva Longoria attends the Hulu and Searchlight Pictures Host Community Screening of Eva Longoria’s “Flamin‘ Hot” at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“We don’t get a lot of bites at the apple,” she said during a press conference at Cannes Film Festival, as reported by Variety. “My movie wasn’t low budget by any means — it wasn’t $100 million, but it wasn’t $2 million. When was the last Latina-directed studio film? It was like 20 years ago. We can’t get a movie every 20 years.”

Longoria went on to explain that “28% of ticket buyers at the box office are Latino. Your film will not succeed if you don’t have the Latino audience,” she added. “Do you know how many Latinos showed up for Crazy Rich Asians? Do you know how many Latinos bought a ticket for Fast and the Furious?”