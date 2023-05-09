Becky G announces new tour in major cities: ‘It’s going to be so special’

Becky G is preparing for her upcoming tour! The acclaimed singer has announced her first ever headlining tour ‘MI CASA, TU CASA,’ which is set to start on September 14 in Boston, MA. “It’s going to be so special and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!” she said.

The 26-year-old artist is sharing her excitement, revealing that she will take the stage in 16 shows across the United States. “I’m so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings.”

Following her incredible performance at Coachella, inviting Natti Natasha as a guest artist and bringing the party with her hit songs, Becky G is ready to continue her journey as a talented singer and songwriter, with new shows in New York City, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Orlando, and more.

©Becky G





“Becky G rocked the main stage and paid tribute to her Mexican roots, spotlighting Regional Mexican Music and its new generations of artists,” Billboard declared about her two recent shows in the popular music festival. She was also honored with a key to the city of Coachella after making her debut.

Fans of the singer can expect to see tickets available for her 16 shows on Tuesday May 9 for the pre-sale, with the general public going on sale May 12 at 10 AM local time, including VIP Packages.