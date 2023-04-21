Becky G’s heartfelt acceptance speech at the Latin American Music Awards

Becky G was very emotional during the Latin American Music Awards ceremony, where she almost broke down in tears upon receiving her third award of the night. With great joy, she accepted her award, honored her Latin roots, and thanked her family of Mexican origin in her speech.

“First, I want to thank my Marca MP brothers for believing in me, for being part of this incredible, beautiful song,” said the 26-year-old singer while she received applause and cheers from the audience. “I have always talked about how much it means to be Latina; specifically the pride that being Mexican gives me. It’s something else!” she added.

Smiling, she continued: “I have been inspired and played various genres as an artist because there are many genres that inspire me, but being Mexican not only inspires my music but, more than anything, it inspires my way of working, my way of loving, my way of being with my family. All my family is watching me at home; I love my grandparents very much.”Proud of her roots, she spoke about her Latin heritage: “My Mexican blood is everything to me. It’s part of the blood that runs through my veins, and it doesn’t change the history of my surname, Gomez, which is a source of pride for me to wear on every stage, on every platform, on every opportunity.” And she concluded with a shout that thrilled all her compatriots: “Thanks to all my people from Mexico. Long live Mexico!”

Becky G attended the ceremony wearing a black mini dress with silver and shiny details on the neckline and straps. Matching it, a long cape covering her forearm and keeping attention away from her hands, where she wore several silver rings.

However, several of her followers noticed that on her left hand, where she wore some jewelry, she was no longer wearing the engagement ring that made her so happy last December when her partner of more than six years, Sebastian Lletget, proposed to her.

After rumors of infidelity on the part of the footballer, there are speculations that the couple could have canceled their engagement. Weeks ago, a woman sent anonymous messages to Becky, revealing that her fiancé had cheated on her with her. The situation went viral; the couple has not been seen together since then. And although Sebastian posted an apology, Becky has not commented on the matter.