Sebastian Lletget breaks silence on Becky G infidelity rumors: ‘I am so sorry’

Sebastian Lletget is speaking up about the recent infidelity rumors and his relationship with Becky G. The soccer player was in the spotlight last week after a woman claimed to have proof and said he had been with her in February.

The athlete is now sharing his thoughts about the situation, revealing how he feels, in a new statement. “Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk,” he wrote.

Describing the woman as an “anonymous internet stalker,” who he has “never met, unlike they claimed.” He continued, “For me it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I cant keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

He also sent a message to Becky G, as the couple shared news of their engagement back in December after dating for 6 years. “To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

The singer and the soccer player have yet to comment on their engagement, after she was recently spotted without her engagement ring. Lletget went on to talk about his mental health amid the infidelity claims. “There is a reality I’ve hid from everyone around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions”

“This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears. & my lapses from the past. I have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing,” he concluded.