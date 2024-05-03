Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Becky G, Billie Eilish, Travis Kelce, and more

Happy Friday! We may not be able to experience TikTok for much longer, so let’s enjoy it while we can. Your favorite celebrities are still sharing epic content on the app, so get ready to be entertained with our weekly round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Becky G
Becky G responds to rumors after a viral video of her on stage with Thalia, Carlos Ponce, and Alejandra Espinoza, appeared to show them arguing at the Latin American Music Awards.
@iambeckyg
Seriously. 🫠😂🫶🏽 I loved my co-hosts! Carlos, Thalia, Ale, y yo nos disfrutamos mucho. All love♬ original sound - Becky G
2. Lele Pons
Lele Pons shows off her bowling skills with a trick shot that may or may not be edited.
@lelepons
Trick shot 🎳🔥♬ Puntería - Shakira & Cardi B
3. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel meets Jessica Seal, who was described as mischeavious.
@jessbiel When Jessica Biel met Jessica Seal! 🤝🦭 This is my new friend, Jessica Seal. She is currently thriving at @Vancouver Aquarium ♬ original sound - Jessica Biel
4. Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce visits his old campus, Cincinnati Bearcats, and tells stories about his college days where he played football.
@traviskelce Felt great to be back on campus and take a walk down memory lane #Bearcats @Cincinnati Football ♬ Elgar "Pomp and Circumstances" famous part loop(1379509) - SoLaTiDo
5. J Balvin
J Balvin and Imagine Dragons front man Daniel Coulter Reynolds have some fun on set of the music video for their new song, “Eyes Closed.”
@jbalvin 👀 nuevo temita coming soon 🎥 when the cameras are off, the truth comes out @Imagine Dragons ♬ original sound - J Balvin
6. Xochitl Gomez
Xochitl Gomez dances alone in Mykonos and proves you only need yourself to start a party.
@_xochitl.gomez Ultimate vibes here in Mykonos 🐒🙏🔥 #superparadise♬ LIZZO USED MY SOUND - 🌙
7. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton takes baby Phoenix to the beach wearing amazing outfits.
@parishilton Baby P is ready for the beach👶🏼☀️🌊 #SlivingMom♬ original sound - estwne
8. Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish shares a sneak peak of a new song and shows off her captivating eyes.
@billieeilish
u like this one?♬ open up the door - BE Tours — Fan Account
9. Borrego
Borrego makes a lettuce holder for all his chickens to enjoy.
@lagranjadelborrego Hola niños es papá y 😭#longervideos♬ sonido original - BORREGO
10. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake shares a video taking his moves from rehearsal to showtime.
@justintimberlake
Rehearsal ➡️ Showtime♬ original sound - Justin Timberlake