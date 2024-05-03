Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Becky G, Billie Eilish, Travis Kelce, and more

Happy Friday! We may not be able to experience TikTok for much longer, so let’s enjoy it while we can. Your favorite celebrities are still sharing epic content on the app, so get ready to be entertained with our weekly round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Becky G

Becky G responds to rumors after a viral video of her on stage with Thalia, Carlos Ponce, and Alejandra Espinoza, appeared to show them arguing at the Latin American Music Awards.

@iambeckyg Seriously. 🫠😂🫶🏽 I loved my co-hosts! Carlos, Thalia, Ale, y yo nos disfrutamos mucho. All love ♬ original sound - Becky G

2. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shows off her bowling skills with a trick shot that may or may not be edited.

3. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel meets Jessica Seal, who was described as mischeavious.

4. Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce visits his old campus, Cincinnati Bearcats, and tells stories about his college days where he played football.

5. J Balvin

J Balvin and Imagine Dragons front man Daniel Coulter Reynolds have some fun on set of the music video for their new song, “Eyes Closed.”

6. Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez dances alone in Mykonos and proves you only need yourself to start a party.

7. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton takes baby Phoenix to the beach wearing amazing outfits.

8. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish shares a sneak peak of a new song and shows off her captivating eyes.

9. Borrego

Borrego makes a lettuce holder for all his chickens to enjoy.

10. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake shares a video taking his moves from rehearsal to showtime.