What to Watch: 7 movies and TV shows to stream this week — May 3

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)

John Mulaney is back with a new comedy special, this time, in the form of six episodes that will air live on a weekly basis. The special will feature performances from various comedians, including Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld.

Hacks (Max)

After a two year break, “Hacks” is back with a new season, reuniting Deborah and Ava in their strange, co-dependant, and hilarious relationship.

The Idea of You (Prime Video)

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star in “The Idea of You,” a film that follows the singer of a One Direction-like boy band that falls in love with the mom of one of his fans.

The Royal Tenenbaums (Hulu)

“The Royal Tenenbaums” is now streaming on Hulu. The film, directed by Wes Anderson, and starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, and more, follows the Tenenbaum siblings, who were incredibly succesful as kids and are faced with the disappointments of adulthood.

Sideways (Hulu)

Hulu has a lot of great films this month, including Alexander Payne’s “Sideways,” which follows a divorced man and his best friend as they embark on a trip to California, where the two meet new women, reflect on their life and ponder about their missed opportunities.

The Die Hard trilogy (Hulu)

Also streaming on Hulu is the “Die Hard” trilogy, one of the best showcases for Bruce Willis’ charm. The films vary in greatness, but they’re a good time, especially the first few.

The Spy Kids trilogy (Peacock)

Last but not least, the “Spy Kids” films are streaming on Peacock, following the Cortez family as the kids have to step up to protect their spy parents, portrayed by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino.