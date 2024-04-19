What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — April 19

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

The Jinx Part 2 (Max)

“The Jinx” came out on HBO in 2015, exploring the life of Robert Durst, a New York real estate heir whose wife disappeared in 1982. Before the premiere of the finale, Durst was arrested for his wife’s murder, with the second part of the series picking up where the real life story left off.

Under the Bridge (Hulu)

“Under the Bridge” is another story based on true crime, following the murder of 14 year old Reena Virk, who died after what appeared to be a normal disagreement with her peers.

Rebel Moon: Part 2 (Netflix)

Zack Snyder’s take on “Star Wars” is premiering its second part on Netflix, following Sofia Boutella as the leader of an insurrection against a tyrannical interplanetary dictatorship.

Men (Max)

Alex Garland just released “Civil War” in theaters, quickly becoming one of the year’s biggest box office hits. “Men” is his previous release, following a woman who goes on vacation to a remote village where she feels tormented by the men around her, all oplayed by the same actor to an incredibly unnerving effect.

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

“Baby Reindeer” feels like a modern take on Stephen King’s “Misery.” The TV series follows a struggling comedian who, as an apparent act of compassion, is kind to a lonely woman that appears to be incredibly interested in him. The gesture quickly devolves into an obsession from the woman, who begins to stalk him.

The Circle season 6 (Netflix)

“The Circle” is premiering a new season, following a new group of people playing a popularity game where everything revolves around the the friendships you make digitally.

Knocked Up (Netflix)

Lastly, “Knocked Up” is playing on Netflix. The romantic comedy is one of the most important small films to be released in the early aughts, launching the career of Seth Rogen and the genre of the dirty comedy. It follows a hard working woman who gets pregnant after a a one night stand with a loser.