What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — April 12

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Fallout (Prime Video)

It’s a big week for releases. “Fallout,” based on the beloved video game franchise, its one of them, bringing us into a post-apocalyptic America that’s stuck with the look of the ‘50s and the soul of the Wild West. It’s adapted by Jonathan Nolan, who’s previously worked on sci-fi TV shows like “Westworld.”

Strange Way of Life (Netflix)

Pedro Almodovar was once linked to a “Brokeback Mountain” adaptation, a story that trails two cowboys‘ long and tortured romance. That didn’t happen, so 20 years later, he decided to make a short film exploring those same topics, starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.

Heartbreak High (Netflix)

The Australian teen series is back for a second season, trailing the students and teachers of Hartley High, exploring romance, friendships, racial tensions in Australia, and more.

The Sympathizer (Max)

Premiering on April 14th, “The Sympathizer” is Park Chan-Wook’s new TV series, making it an immediate must-watch. The series is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that follows a North Vietnamese spy in the South Vietnamese army, who manages to escape to the U.S. after the end of the Vietnam War. It stars Hoa Xuande, Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Oh, and more.

The Exorcist: Believer (Prime Video)

“The Exorcist: Believer” is streaming on Prime Video. The film, released last year, was meant to reboot the original “The Exorcist” franchise for a new generation, even maanging to bring original cast member Ellen Burstyn onboard. The experiment proved unsuccessful, but it’s always great to see Burstyn onscreen.

The Omen (Hulu)

A new Omen movie is now playing in theaters, making this the perfect opportunity for a franchise reintroduction. “The Omen,” released in 1976, was a hit, following the story of Damien Thorn and his parents, Robert and Katherine, as they come to terms with the fact that he is the Antichrist.

Juno (Hulu)

Lastly, if you’re looking for something lighthearted, touching, and simply one of the best indie films made in the last 20 years, “Juno” is streaming on Hulu. The film follows the titular character, played by Elliot Page in a career-best performance, as she reckons with her unplanned pregnancy and her plan to give up her child for adoption.