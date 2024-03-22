What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — March 22

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

It’s a big week for releases, with none larger than “3 Body Problem,” the new series developed by the creators of “Game of Thrones” and “True Blood” alum Alexander Woo.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have produced and written a couple of films since the end of “GOT” but nothing of this scale. “3 Body” follows a group of scientists faced with an unprecedented physics problem. There’s video games, a police investigation, parallel timelines, and all sorts of geeky stuff. Also aliens and Eiza Gonzalez.

X-Men 97 (Disney+)

“X-Men 97” is a continuation of “X-Men: The Animated Series.” The latter was released 20 years ago and remains a cult hit. For many millennials, it was the first and one of the best superhero stories ever told. Critics claim “X-Men 97” has retained all of the best of the original and adapted it to our times.

Anatomy of a Fall (Hulu)

“Anatomy of a Fall” was one of the big winners this award season, following a writer who’s husband dies suspiciously, kicking off a grueling trial where she tries to prove her innocence.

Roadhouse (Prime Video)

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, “Roadhouse” is a reimagination of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film of the same name. The story follows a former UFC fighter whose now a bouncer in a bar that’s got some trouble with the Mafia.

Top Chef (Bravo)

“Top Chef” is back with a new season, this time, without Padma Lakshmi. Season 10 winner Kristen Kish is in to replace her, heralding in a new era of TV’s most beloved cooking competition.

Shirley (Netflix)

Starring Regina King, “Shirley” follows the real life story of Shirley Chrisholm, the first black congresswoman, who ran for president in 1972.

Mad Max: Fury Road (Max)

Lastly, since “Furiosa” is coming out in theaters this year, there’s no better time to jump in to the “Mad Max” universe. While all Mad Max films are worth your time, “Fury Road” pushed the boundaries of what action films could do and remains one of the most inventive and beautiful films ever made.