What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — March 8

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Damsel (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown stars in “Damsel,” Netflix’s new film. Brown plays a princess who’s happily engaged to a prince. Things take a turn for the worse when she realizes her engagement was a trap, with the prince throwing her into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Netflix)

“Pokemon” is celebrating big things. The franchise, who recently marked an anniversary, is premiering its new series. “Horizons” represents a change for the franchise, welcoming a new lead character and a new format for the series.

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

“The Gentlemen” is based on Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name and stars Theo James as a British soldier who inherits his rich father’s estate, discovering that the lot houses a black market empire.

Poor Things (Hulu)

If you’re looking to catch up to the Oscar movies, “Poor Things” is now streaming on Hulu. Starring Emma Stone, the film follows Bella Baxter, a woman who’s part scientific creation and who’s experiencing the world for the first time.

The Oscars (ABC)

The Oscars are this Sunday! While the awards show has become slightly less relevant in pop culture, this year seems like a special one, with a roster of incredible films. If you haven’t tuned in in years, now might be the time to return to it.

Dune (Hulu)

“Dune: Part 2” was released over the past weekend, surpassing its box office expectations. If you haven’t seen it yet and wish to enter the second part fully prepared, part one is streaming on Hulu.

Bend It Like Beckham (Hulu)

“Bend It Like Beckham” was life changing for Millennial girls who loved soccer. It has everything: friendships, forbidden romances, love triangles, and even a cameo from Beckham himself.