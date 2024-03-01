What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — March 1

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Based on the successful series of novels written by James Clavell, “Shogun” follows three characters: an English sailor, a Japanese feudal lord, and a woman samurai as their lives and stories collide. If that’s not intriguing enough, reviews are calling the series the Game of Thrones we’ve all been waiting for.

Spaceman (Netflix)

Adam Sandler has a new Netflix movie. “Spaceman” follows Jakub, an astronaut adrift in space as he encounters a mysterious creature and begins to reconsider his life.

The Regime (Max)

Kate Winslet is back with another HBO series. “The Regime” follows her as the chancellor of an unnamed European country as her regime grows weaker and she grows more and more paranoid.

Thirteen (Hulu)

“Thirteen” is now streaming on Hulu. Following the tight and volatile friendship between Tracy and Evie, the film launched the careers of Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed. It also featured an incredible Holly Hunter performance.

Bring It On (Prime Video)

“Bring It On” is now streaming on Prime Video. The film follows a cheer squad that’s going through some changes, with Torrence (Kirsten Dunst) taking over as captain and realizing that the routines that have got them so much acclaim were stolen from a rival team.

Batman (Prime Video)

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson, this version of Batman launched the gritty tone of the character that we know and love today.

Batman Returns (Prime Video)

Its sequel, “Batman Returns” is also available on Prime Video. While the first film is great, the second might be even better, featuring an incredible Michelle Pfeiffer in the role of Catwoman.