7 must-watch new and returning TV shows coming out this January

New year, new TV shows! 2023 is kicking off with multiple exciting programs, among them, beloved series that are coming back with new seasons, new programs based off of beloved properties, spin-offs, and more.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the most exciting releases coming out this month:

1. El Senor de los Cielos (Telemundo)

“El Senor de los Cielos” has been airing for some time now, and is finally back with its eight season. With a talented cast that includes, Rafael Amaya, Fernanda Castillo, Carmen Aub, Robinson Díaz and Lisa Owen, the series helped launch a genre of thriller series that have dominated the Latin American market. This upcoming season is back, taking us to the aftermath of Aurelio Casillas’ death, and the discovery that he’s actually alive.

2. The Last of Us (HBO Max)

“The Last of Us” is one of the most revered video games of all time. The TV adaptation has big shoes to fill. Despite the pressure, the HBO show looks the part, armed with incredible actors and stunning sets and special effects that bring to life the apocalypse in ways that are hopefully fresh and novel for 2023.

3. Kaleidoscope (Netflix)

“Kaleidoscope” is a heist show but it’s also an intriguing Netflix experiment. The series is made out of eight episodes arranged out of order, with Netlfix claiming that it’s scrambling every viewer’s streaming experience.

4. Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix)