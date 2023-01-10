7 must-watch new and returning TV shows coming out this January

New year, new TV shows! 2023 is kicking off with multiple exciting programs, among them, beloved series that are coming back with new seasons, new programs based off of beloved properties, spin-offs, and more.
Scroll down to have a look at some of the most exciting releases coming out this month:
1. El Senor de los Cielos (Telemundo)
“El Senor de los Cielos” has been airing for some time now, and is finally back with its eight season. With a talented cast that includes, Rafael Amaya, Fernanda Castillo, Carmen Aub, Robinson Díaz and Lisa Owen, the series helped launch a genre of thriller series that have dominated the Latin American market. This upcoming season is back, taking us to the aftermath of Aurelio Casillas’ death, and the discovery that he’s actually alive.
2. The Last of Us (HBO Max)
“The Last of Us” is one of the most revered video games of all time. The TV adaptation has big shoes to fill. Despite the pressure, the HBO show looks the part, armed with incredible actors and stunning sets and special effects that bring to life the apocalypse in ways that are hopefully fresh and novel for 2023.
3. Kaleidoscope (Netflix)
“Kaleidoscope” is a heist show but it’s also an intriguing Netflix experiment. The series is made out of eight episodes arranged out of order, with Netlfix claiming that it’s scrambling every viewer’s streaming experience.
4. Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix)
Created by beloved auteur Nicolas Winding Refn, director of “Drive,” “Copenhagen Cowboy” follows Miu, a mysterious woman who’s just out of an organization she devoted her life to, and is in search of her nemesis.
5. Mayfair Witches (AMC+)
“Mayfair Witches” stars Alexandra Daddario and is a spin-off to the super successful series “Interview With the Vampire.” While a part of the same universe, Mayfair focuses on a coven of witches and on a neurosurgeon who learns she’s the heiress to a line of powerful witches.
6. That ‘90s Show (Netflix)
Based on “That’s 70’s Show” and featuring an almost full comeback from the original cast (including Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and more), the new series is set in the same place and a new timeframe.
7. Secrets of Summer (Netflix)
If looking for a teen Spanish-speaking show, “Secrets of Summer” is an Argentinean series follows a wake boarder trying to uncover a family secret.