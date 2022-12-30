What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 30

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
The Circle (Netflix)
The Circle is back with a new season, this time focusing on singles. The series has become a Netflix hit by creating a game show where participants are locked in cute rooms and have to socialize through The Circle, a social media like interface. Players create fake personas, make real friendships, and vie for a $100,000 prize.
White Noise (Netflix)
Noah Baumback is back with a new film, featuring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig’s acting comeback. “White Noise” is based on the Don Delillo novel of the same name, following a college professor and his family after their lives are thrown in disarray following a chemical leak in their town.
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Disney+)
“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” is the live experience of the film, which was perfromed on early November. The film is now available on Disney+ and reunites the original cast for a unique performance alongside an orchestra and some stunning set designs.
Teen Titans (Prime Video)
If looking for something that also appeals to kids, “Teen Titans” is now streaming in full on Prime Video. The series was a hit when it was first released in the early aughts, beloved for its humor, investment in long term storytelling and the fact that it wasn’t afraid to tackle more serious topics.
AI: Artificial Intelligence (Prime Video)
“Ai” is one of Steven Spielberg’s most depressing films and also one of his most beautiful, following David, a child-like android who, after being abandoned by his family, makes his way through an Earth that has been devastated by climate change.
The Blade Runner series (Hulu)
The Blade Runner film series is now streaming on Hulu. Aside from the original being one of the best stories to grapple with futuristic dystopias and artificial intelligence, the sequel is also a pretty robust film, featuring great performances and a reverence for the original source material. The Blade Runner series is also perfect for the holidays, delivering popcorn entertainment with plenty of thoughts to spare.
New Year’s Specials (ABC, CNN, NBC)
Lastly, it’s almost time to ring in the New Year. Aptly, there are plenty of specials designed to keep you entertained and awake if you’re home, including Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Party, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen at CNN, and Ryan Seacrest on ABC. You can read about more of these specials and where to watch them here.