What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 30

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Circle (Netflix)

The Circle is back with a new season, this time focusing on singles. The series has become a Netflix hit by creating a game show where participants are locked in cute rooms and have to socialize through The Circle, a social media like interface. Players create fake personas, make real friendships, and vie for a $100,000 prize.

White Noise (Netflix)

Noah Baumback is back with a new film, featuring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig’s acting comeback. “White Noise” is based on the Don Delillo novel of the same name, following a college professor and his family after their lives are thrown in disarray following a chemical leak in their town.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Disney+)

“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” is the live experience of the film, which was perfromed on early November. The film is now available on Disney+ and reunites the original cast for a unique performance alongside an orchestra and some stunning set designs.

Teen Titans (Prime Video)