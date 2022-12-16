What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 16

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 9
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)
“Bardo” is Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film, following his Academy Award winning “The Revenant.” Iñárritu is not a director for everyone but is clearly a filmmaker with a realized vision. “Bardo” follows a Mexican documentarian (Daniel Giménez Cacho) going through an existential crisis of family and identity.
The Recruit (Netflix)
Noah Centineo is back on Netflix, this time in an action series. “The Recruit” follows a green lawyer that gets a job at the CIA, only to get caught up in a dangerous conspiracy that’s way above his paygrade.
Kindred (Hulu)
Based on the beloved Octavia E. Butler novels, “Kindred” follows Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a Black writer who relocates to Los Angeles to pursue her career, and begins to find herself pulled back in time, transporting her to a 19th-century plantation.
National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+)
Starring Catherine Zeta Jones, “National Treasure: Edge of History” follows Jess (Lisette Olivera) a DREAMer who gets entangled in a mysterious treasure hunt that could be related to her ancestors.
Nanny (Prime Video)
“Nanny” is a slowburn horror, following Aisha (Anna Diop), a Senagalese woman, who’s just left her country and found a job as a nanny for a wealthy and white New York couple. Soon after, a malevolent presence begins to invade her dreams and reality.
The Banshees of Inisherin (HBO Max)
Starring Colin Firth and Domnhall Gleeson, “Inisherin” follows two close friends and the chaos that occurs when one of them decides to abruptly end their friendship.
Willow (Disney+)
Lastly, a couple of weeks ago Disney+ premiered “Willow,” their new fantasy series. The series has been met with muted acclaim when compared to any other Disney+ property. “Willow” is a sequel to an ‘80s film about a farmer (Warwick Davis) turned sorcerer and the friends that surround him. The series follows him on a new adventure, with a new cast of characters.