What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 16

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

“Bardo” is Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film, following his Academy Award winning “The Revenant.” Iñárritu is not a director for everyone but is clearly a filmmaker with a realized vision. “Bardo” follows a Mexican documentarian (Daniel Giménez Cacho) going through an existential crisis of family and identity.

The Recruit (Netflix)

Noah Centineo is back on Netflix, this time in an action series. “The Recruit” follows a green lawyer that gets a job at the CIA, only to get caught up in a dangerous conspiracy that’s way above his paygrade.

Kindred (Hulu)

Based on the beloved Octavia E. Butler novels, “Kindred” follows Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a Black writer who relocates to Los Angeles to pursue her career, and begins to find herself pulled back in time, transporting her to a 19th-century plantation.

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+)