What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 9

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to watch this week - Nov 18
Emily the Criminal (Netflix)
Starring Aubrey Plaza, “Emily the Criminal” is a timely thriller, following a woman who’s drowning in student loan debts. She gets a shady job where she buys goods with stolen credit card info, which quickly spirals out of control.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
There are a lot of Pinocchio adaptations to choose from, but if there’s one that is a must-watch is likely Guillermo del Toro’s version. Del Toro is an imaginative director and someone who’ll make a feast out of Pinocchio’s dark story and visual possibilities.
The Night House (Hulu)
Starring Rebecca Hall, “The Night House” is an odd horror movie, preferring a quiet and building dread over jump scares. The film follows Beth (Hall), a student teacher reeling from her husband’s unexpected suicide and her obsession with uncovering the truth.
His Dark Materials (HBO Max)
“His Dark Materials” is back for a third season. The series is based on the successful series of novels written by Philip Pullman, following two kids and their daemons, animals that embody their souls.
Doom Patrol (HBO Max)
“Doom Patrol” is a superhero series following a group of unlikely heroes who received their powers under tragic circumstances. The show is back for a fourth season and stars Diane Guerrero and Brendan Fraser.
Emancipation (Apple +)
Will Smith’s new movie is now streaming on Apple+. It follows Peter, a slave who flees a plantation in Lousiana, as he journeys towards freedom in the north.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)
Lastly, “The L Word: Generation Q” is back for a third season. The new series is a sequel to the groundbreaking early aughts series, and while it’s messy and convoluted, it stars part of its original cast and features cameos of all manner of notorious queer women in the industry. So at least it knows its audience.