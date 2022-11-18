What to watch: 7 movies & shows to watch this week - Nov 18

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Warrior Nun (Netflix)

“Warrior Nun” is the type of show whose premise alone should let you know if it’s your thing or not. It follows Ava Silva, (Alba Baptista) a paraplegic orphan who’s brought back to life when an angel’s halo is inserted into her back, granting her mystical abilities. Yes, stay with me.

Set in Europe and featuring all sorts of locations and languages, season one is packed with bright moments and a deliciously blasphemous approach to religion. Still, it isn’t until season two that the show really starts to sing. Characters get deeper, relationships blossom in new directions, and the action gets bloodier and better. “Warrior Nun’s” action sequences are amongst the most explosive you’ll find on Netflix and even in Blockbuster films, with fights and heists punctuated with funny and dynamic beats.

The Box (MUBI)

“The Box” stars Hatzín Navarrete and Hernán Mendoza, and is directed by Lorenzo Vigas, one of the most exciting Latin American filmmakers working today. Following up on Vigas’ critical darling “From Afar”, “The Box” is a poignant coming-of-age story that’s got plenty of things to say about politics, Latin America, and the desperation of migration.

The Crown (Netflix)

“The Crown” is back with its fifth season, ushering in a third era of actors to take on the mantle of the royal family. Among them are Imelda Staunton, as Queen Elizabeth, and Elizabeth Debicki, taking on Princess Diana’s most dramatic and tragic years. While the series can’t help but lose some of its edge on its fifth outing, Debicki is wonderful and becomes yet another actress that finds new layers to one of the most beloved figures of our times.