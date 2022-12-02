What to watch: 7 movies & shows to watch this week - Dec 2

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix)

Starring Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is based on a controversial 1920s novel, known for its explicit depictions of sex and its use of several racy words. Released as a film in the year 2022, it’s not as controversial as intended, but it’ll likely scratch an itch for lovers of historical romances, following the affair that blooms between a married woman and a working-class man.

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Back for a second season, the “Gossip Girl” reboot continues to follow the lives of a group of rich New York high school students. Never as daring, delightful, or packed with star power as the original, the HBO take on the series will likely satisfy high school TV addicts, providing some eye candy and real estate to lust after, before they inevitably move on to the next show of the month.

George & Tammy (Showtime)

Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy” is a series based on the lives of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, two country music giants who were also in love and had a pretty crazy relationship.

Wednesday (Netflix)