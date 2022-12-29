5 New Year’s Eve TV specials to watch this weekend

New Year’s is one of the most ubiquitous celebrations around the world. And while many go out to parties and events, a lot of people prefer an at home celebration, gathering with their closest friends and family to ring in the New Year.

For those at home, New Year’s programming is incredibly helpful, showing people around the world celebrating the occasion, providing a soundtrack filled with live performances, and, most importantly, a count down to the new year. Here are 5 New Year’s Eve specials to tune into this weekend:

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Following last year’s succesful New Year’s program, Miley Cyrus is continuing to host her party, this time with co-host Dolly Parton. The program will feature all manner of performers, among them Fletcher, Latto and Sia. It airs on NBC at 10:30 PM.

New Year’s Eve Live

©GettyImages



Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

New Year’s Eve Live has been airing on CNN over the past two decades, finding a nice groove with the addition of Anderson Cooper and Andy Bravo, who balance eachother out and drink champagne over the course of the evening.

Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest