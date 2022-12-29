5 New Year’s Eve TV specials to watch this weekend

New Year’s is one of the most ubiquitous celebrations around the world. And while many go out to parties and events, a lot of people prefer an at home celebration, gathering with their closest friends and family to ring in the New Year.
Miley Cyrus shares full lineup for her New Year’s Eve Party
Why Dolly Parton starts celebrating Christmas the day after Thanksgiving
For those at home, New Year’s programming is incredibly helpful, showing people around the world celebrating the occasion, providing a soundtrack filled with live performances, and, most importantly, a count down to the new year. Here are 5 New Year’s Eve specials to tune into this weekend:
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party
Following last year’s succesful New Year’s program, Miley Cyrus is continuing to host her party, this time with co-host Dolly Parton. The program will feature all manner of performers, among them Fletcher, Latto and Sia. It airs on NBC at 10:30 PM.
New Year’s Eve Live
New Year’s Eve Live has been airing on CNN over the past two decades, finding a nice groove with the addition of Anderson Cooper and Andy Bravo, who balance eachother out and drink champagne over the course of the evening.
Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest
The special, which airs on ABC, is one of the oldest running New Year’s program, kicking off in the year 1971. Over the years, the event has switched hosts until 2012, when Ryan Seacrest took over and never left the gig. The program will kick off at 8PM and feature performances from Duran Duran, J-Hope, Jax, and more.
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!
Kids don’t have much to love about New Year’s specials, which is why “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!” is such a great option. Now streaming on Apple TV+, the program originally aired in 1986 and follows Charlie Brown and company as they get ready to ring in the new year.
United In Song 2022
Airing on PBS, “United in Song” is the newest New Year’s special program. The event will feature multiple performances, among them, Jason Derulo, Carolina Gaitan and Mandy Gonzalez.