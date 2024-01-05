Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth kick off the new year in the snow

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth welcomed in the new year while doing what they love: spending some time in the snow with their families.

The couple were joined by their children and some of their closest friends and family on a ski trip, packed with snow sports, snuggling, fire works, and hot drinks.

Pataky shared a set of photos and video on her Instagram, showing the world how she welcomed her New Year. Many of the photos show her and Hemsworth enjoying the snowy mountains, and hugging each other to celebrate the holidays. More photos include moments spent alongside their children, India, Sasha and Tristan, where they’re all seen enjoying the snow and drinking some hot chocolate. Lastly, there are also photos that show Pataky and Hemsworth celebrating with their close friends, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, who joined in on the celebrations and accompanied them for ski trips and to ring in the New Year.

“New Years at the snow with my loved ones,” she captioned the post. “Happy New Yyear to all of you.”

©GettyImages



Pataky and Hemsworth at the AACTA Awards

The Hemsworth-Pataky Christmas celebration

For Christmas, the Hemsworth-Pataky hosted some of their family members in their home in Byron Bay, Australia. The pair were joined by their children and their family, including Liam and Luke Hemsworth.

Earlier on in December, Pataky and Hemsworth spent some time in Fiji with their kids, where they stayed at the Tavarua Island Resort and made the most of the beach, with both of them sharing plenty of snaps of themselves sunbathing and going out surfing.