Elsa Pataky shares photos of her horses; ‘Back to my passion!’

After traveling to Spain and Los Angeles, Elsa Pataky is back home in Australia. The actress is getting back to her routine, including her love of horseback riding, one of her main passions. She shared photos of herself tending to her horses and showing the world a little bit of her every day life.

©Elsa Pataky



Pataky caring for her horses

On her Instagram stories, Pataky shared a photo of herself cleaning her horses’ hooves, a process called “picking out” the feet. “Back to my passion!” she wrote over the image, adding a couple of emojis, one that’s winking an eye and another one that’s laughing.

Another photo shows her wearing a cap and smiling as she gets the horse ready for a ride. The day looks beautiful in the background, with Pataky braiding the horses’ mane. “Getting Izzy ready!” she wrote over the image.

Pataky has previously discussed her love of horses. In an interview with Vogue Spain, she revealed that horseback riding is such a big passion for her that it rivals acting. “The cross-country jumps were bigger than me! How is that possible? I’ve done gutsy things like raced motorcycles, but that’s a sport that relies on your own ability,” she said. “With jumping, the horse is tuning into your confidence, and likewise you’re placing trust in it. That shared experience is what makes it truly special.”

©Elsa Pataky



Pataky getting her horse ready.

Pataky’s stable in Australia

In that same interview, Pataky shared a view of her stables in her home of Byron Bay, Australia. She shared that she has nine horses and that the home has been renovated to fit all of her and her family’s athletic pursuits. “The space dedicated to horses versus the space devoted to the boy’s dirt bike track is running at about 50/50 right now,” she said. “My kids are totally wild. I’ve never been a mum that has hovered. They’re fearless. They’ve been tough from day one and adore nature.”