Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth look gorgeous and in love while out surfing

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth look great together. The pair was spotted in a beach near their home in Byron Bay, Australia, doing one of their favorite activities together. The two were photographed surfing, and looked stunning and in love.

©GrosbyGroup



Hemsworth and Pataky

The two were photographed alongside some friends, as they enjoyed some surfing in the morning. Hemsworth wore black shorts and a surf shirt, while Pataky wore a camo colored one piece bathing suit. A photo captures the two talking and looking at each other, while Pataky leans on Hemsworth’s arm and shields her eyes from the sun with some sunglasses.

Another photo shows a front look at Pataky’s bathing suit, which reads “panther” in the front. She looked stunning and showed off her thin and muscular frame.

©GrosbyGroup



Elsa Pataky in Australia

Pataky and Hemsworth’s beach workouts

Over the past week, Pataky and Hemsworth have been spotted making the most of the beach over several occasions. A couple of days ago, Pataky was spotted while out for a run at the beach in a tiger print bathing suit. She looked stunning as she ran on the beach and shielded her face from the sun with a cap. She concluded her workout session by throwing a surf session in the end. She was accompanied by one of her sons, who often accompany their parents for various sports and outdoor activities, including riding bikes, motorcycles, martial arts, and water and snow sports.

Pataky often celebrates her kids’ achievements over social media. In late 2022, she shared images of her boys’ first jiu jitsu tournament. “So proud of my boys,two gold medals each in jiu jitsu, after lots of training and tears sometimes. Congrats!” she wrote.