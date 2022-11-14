Elsa Pataky shares her excitement for her kids’ jiu-jitsu prowess

Elsa Pataky is proud of her kids.

The Spanish actress took to Instagram to celebrate some of her children’s achievements, including their win of the BJJ Australian Open 2023 tournament, where the two won gold.

Pataky shared several photos alongside her children, Sasha and Tristan, including one where she’s alone and hugging them in their jiu jitsu outfits, and another where she’s accompanied by her husband Chris Hemsworth. “So proud of my boys,two gold medals each in jiu jitsu, after lots of training and tears sometimes. Congrats! Thanks to @thalisonvsoares for being the best coach,” she wrote.

Jiu Jitsu is a sport that consists of disarming the opponent without the use of violence, and it’s an activity the children have been pursuing for some time now. Other photos show their kids standing in the #1 podium, holding on to their medals and smiling at the camera, and standing by their coach.

Pataky and Hemsworth’s kids train at Byron Bay, where they live. In previous posts, Hemsworth has celebrated their kids achievements with messages of his own. “Super proud dad moment watching my kids at their first jiu-jitsu tournament,” wrote Hemsworth earlier this year, in September, sharing a photo alongside his children, who looked excited to be participating and succeeding at sports.