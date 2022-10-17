Elsa Pataky reunites with her ex’s cousins, who are also her close friends

Elsa Pataky spent the weekend reminiscing with old friends. In fact, these old friends are cousins of one of her exes, the Grand Prix motorcycle racer Fonsi Nieto, ﻿whom she dated for four years.

Pataky shared photos of herself alongside the racers and her friends, writing a loving caption for everyone involved. “So nice to be back to the races @motogp and see all my friends,” she wrote. She congratulated the winners and thanked her close friends Gelete and Pablo Nieto for helping her have the best time. “And thanks to my friends @geletenieto29 @pablonieto22 @micksdoohan for taking care of me and made the weekend so much fun,” she wrote.

Pataky has long been a fan of extreme sports, including cars and motorcycles. While promoting her work in the film “Fast & Furious 6,” Pataky shared her passion for speed and vehicles. “I’ve always loved cars. I have a motorcycle and I drive them since I was 16 years old. I have a Ducati and I’m addicted to speed,” she said.

©GettyImages



Elsa Pataky and Fonsi Nieto at the TELVA Awards.

Pataky dated Fonsi Nieto from the years 1999 to 2003, at the start of both of their professional careers. Following their break up, Pataky explained that their relationship ended but the two still had a good friendship. “There’s no second or third parties involved, there’s no problem, we get along very well,” she said at the time. “We’re fine and I ask for respect.”