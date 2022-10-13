Elsa Pataky goes on a drive with her adorable dog

Elsa Pataky ran some errands and was joined by her adorable dog.

Pataky was photographed in her home, in Byron Bay, Australia, looking comfortable and relaxed in some jeans and a cozy cardigan.

©GrosbyGroup



Pataky looked comfortable at home.

Pataky was barefoot, as she tends to be in Byron Bay, and was wearing jeans, a white shirt, and a colorful cardigan with flower prints. She had her hair loose and was accessorized with various bracelets and rings.

She was photographed with a backpack, likely belonging to one of her kids due to its colorful designs, and was arranging items in the back of her truck. Her dog was photographed in the passenger seat, peeking out the window.

©GrosbyGroup



Pataky rearranging items in her truck.

Pataky made headlines earlier this month when she admitted she would kiss Liam Hemsworth, her brother in law, under one specific condition.

While she was promoting her work in the movie “Poker Face,” Pataky appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, where the host asked her what she’d think of making out with Liam. “If you had to kiss Liam in a movie, for the sake of art, would that be okay?”

Pataky explained that kissing Liam would be even better than kissing a stranger on film. “Everything stays in the family,” she said with a laugh.