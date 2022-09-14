Elsa Pataky attends her cousin’s wedding and the family resemblance is stunning

The resemblance between Elsa Pataky and her family is striking.
Pataky traveled to London to attend her cousin’s wedding. Mariana Montmelo is a close friend and relative of hers, with Pataky calling her “her little sister.”
Pataky took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself at the wedding, including one with the bride, sharing their striking similarity. “What an amazing moment to share with you my little sister,” wrote Pataky, tagging Montmelo. “ Such a beautiful wedding. Love you both.”
The photos show Pataky with her cousin, wearing a short purple dress that she paired with a flower in her hair and some heels. She also included photos of the bride and groom and surrounded by her family.
Pataky’s followers were quick to comment on the similarities between both cousins. “Like two drops of water!” someone wrote in Spanish. “The blonde hair, the blue eyes and their expressions are identical.”
According to the Spanish publication 20 minutes, Pataky’s husband, Chris Hemsworth, was unable to attend the wedding due to work commitments. He is currently shooting “Furiosa,” alongside Anya Taylor Joy.
Hemsworth and Pataky lead busy lives, traveling from country to country as they spend time at home, visiting friends and family, and complying with their work commitments. This past week, Hemsworth shared a photo of himself and his sons, Tristan and Sasha, in their home in Australia.
“Super proud dad moment watching my kids at their first jiu-jitsu tournament,” wrote Hemsworth. The photos shared show Hemsworth posing alongside their kids while they smile and complete their exercises.