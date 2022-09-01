Chris Hemsworth proudly shows off his 8-year-old son’s impressive surfing skills

Chris Hemsworth is a proud dad. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old shared a video of one of his and Elsa Pataky’s twin boys riding his first tube on a surfboard. “My 8 year olds first ever tube! something he and I are gonna remember for ever!” He captioned the video (a tube is a word surfers use to describe riding inside the curve or barrel of a breaking wave). “Amazing to see him attack it again and again and finally it all line up.”

Chris and Pataky have 8-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan. The Thor star did not specify which one it was riding the tube, but he has described Tristan as athletic. “Tristan is so athletic, but there’s not an aggressive bone in his body. He’s the most emotional one. Whereas Sasha is like a little gangster,” he said in 2018 per Yahoo News.



It’s no surprise that Chris and Elsa made athletic kids. They are one of the most athletic couples around and are surfers themselves. Last year in August they were spotted surfing together in Byron Bay.

The couple also has the twin’s older sister, India Rose. The 10-year-old has followed in her mom’s footsteps and has a passion for horseback riding. Over the weekend, they competed together at the Valley & Rivers Show Jumping club. Pataky shared impressive photos of them on their horses making the jumps. “So much fun competing with India,” she captioned the video.

