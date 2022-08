Kim Kardashian celebrated her sister Kylie’s birthday with some beach photos and some drinks. She captioned the photo with a sweet message “Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol). Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever,” she wrote.