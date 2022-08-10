Watch Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke scheme in ‘Do Revenge’

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in “Do Revenge,” Netflix’s latest blend of thriller and dark teen comedy. The movie teams up Mendes and Hawke, throwing them in a prestigious high school where they set out to get revenge on some horrible people.

“Do Revenge” follows Drea (Mendes) and Eleanor (Hawke), two high school girls who’ve been maligned by their former partners. After having her nudes are leaked to the entire school, Drea recruits Eleanor to get revenge on their tormentors, forming a pact to do each other’s revenge. The film co-stars a talented cast of up and coming actors, including Austin Abrams, Alisha Boe, Maia Reficco, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, and more, and features a guest appearance from Sophie Turner.

The film is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also served as co-writer. Robinson is known for her comedic and dramatic work, having a knack for writing realistic and funny relationships between women. She’s worked on the TV show “Sweet/Vicious”, the Gina Rodriguez movie “Something Great,” and, most recently, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

When discussing her work, Robinson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and explained why inclusivity is so important to her approach to storytelling. “It’s not just about hiring inclusively for the sake of hiring inclusively; It’s deeper than that. The best thing that you can do as a storyteller is bring as many people to the table as you can that are different than you because then you’re going to create something that is full of so much life. It’s going to elevate your project,” she said.